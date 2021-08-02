Tokyo Olympics: Indian women’s hockey team creates history, enters semis

Tokyo: The Indian women’s hockey team created a new history by entering the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. This is for the first time that the Indian hockey eves entering the semis at an Olympic event.

India defeated World Number 2 Australia by 1-0 in the quarterfinals. The victory goal of India was scored by Gurjeeth Kaur.

India, ranked 9th, will face Argentina on Wednesday in the semi-finals.

Indian women’s team reached the fourth spot in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. But in that event only six teams participated and there were no semi-finals. India was placed 12th place in 2016 Rio Olympics.

Earlier Indian men’s team also entered the semis.