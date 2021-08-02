Voice artist of ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ passes away

Thea White, the veteran voice actor, has passed away. It was reported by Variety that Thea, best known for voicing Muriel Bagge in the cartoon ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog,’ died on July 30. She was 81 years old.

John Zitzner, Thea’s brother, posted on his Facebook page that the actor died two days after undergoing a second surgery for liver cancer.

As for Thea, she became famous after giving her voice to Muriel Bagge, the elderly woman who takes Courage into the family despite Eustace’s grumpy attitude. Throughout the four seasons of the series, which lasted from 1999 to 2002, Thea provided the voice of Muriel. She has also voiced the popular character in several spin-offs.