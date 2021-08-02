He has ‘redefined the meaning of love’ for me’: Shreya Ghoshal tweets, shares pics of her baby boy

Shreya Ghoshal, who welcomed her first child earlier this year, said on Monday that her baby son has ‘redefined the meaning of love’ for her. In an Instagram post, 37-year-old singer shared a picture of herself with son Devyaan. An adorable photograph of mother and son shows Shreya looking at Devyaan and holding him. Shreya Ghoshal shared in her caption that her baby is ‘always’ in her arms, but she can’t get enough of him. ‘You are always in my arms but I still can’t get enough of you. This heart is now only yours, now and forever,’ she wrote. ‘How you simply came in my life and redefined the meaning of love for me. My little baby #Devyaan, Momma loves you,’ she added.

The heartwarming post received scores of comments from Shreya’s Instagram followers. In addition, singer Neeti Mohan commented on the post, writing: ‘Devyaaaan.’ Singer Salim Merchant replied, writing: ‘Beautiful.’

Here is a picture of Shreya Ghoshal and her baby son:

As previously mentioned, Shreya Ghoshal welcomed her first child with husband Shiladitya in May this year. She informed her fans of the update via Instagram. ‘God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. Shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy,’ Shreya said in her post.

Shreya Ghoshal shared several pictures of her newborn with her Instagram family.

A few photos of Devyaan are included from Shreya’s feed:

She rose to fame after she won the National Film Award for singing the songs of the 2002 film Devdas. In addition, she has received many Filmfare awards. Her most popular songs include Dola Re, Ye Ishq Hai and Manwa Laage.