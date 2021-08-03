No payment fees for Battery Operated Vehicles!

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on Tuesday (August 2) exempting Battery Operated Vehicles from paying registration fees for the purpose of issuance or renewal of registration certificates and the assignment of the new registration mark. To encourage e-mobility, this has been notified.

In Europe, for instance, where carmakers face heavy penalties if they do not develop low-emission technology, hybrid and electric vehicle sales have increased. India, however, has not yet imposed penalties for companies that fail to meet its more stringent (CAFE) standards. According to corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) rules, automakers must reduce carbon emissions by introducing electric cars or vehicles that use alternative fuels.

The use of electric vehicles reduces carbon emissions and pollution.