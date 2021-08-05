‘We are the biggest jokers in the world’: Actress Ranjini hits out at Kerala government

Thiruvananthapuram: Actress Ranjini mocked the new Covid-19 protocols announced by the Kerala government. The actress on a post shared on her Facebook has asked ‘whether she need a Covid-free certificate to buy milk’.

‘Do I need Covid-Free Certificate to buy milk? We are the biggest jokers in this world!’ wrote the actress.

The state government is facing severe criticism from health experts, activists and public over the new guidelines announced, which sounds illogical.

Also Read; UK includes India, UAE, Qatar and Bahrain to ‘Covid-19 amber list’

As per the new guidelines announced by the government, entry into shops, markets, banks, public and private offices and tourist spaces is now only allowed for those who can produce RTPCR negative certificate valid for 72 hours; if first dose vaccine is at least taken two weeks ago; or for those who have been tested positive, the positivity report should be at least one month old.