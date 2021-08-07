‘BJP has the highest regard for Brahmins’: Uttar Pradesh minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla claimed that BJP has the highest regard for Brahmin community and the brahmins have always supported the BJP and will continue to do so. The BJP leader said this as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) launched programmes to influence the brahmin community ahead of the state assembly elections.

‘The effort of the SP and the BSP to influence Brahmins is the victory of the BJP. The BJP has the highest regard for Brahmins and they have supported the principles of the BJP since the beginning and will continue to be so’, said Shukla.

Shukla also pointed out that the BJP has provided 10% reservation for the general category and the party holds a sense of pride towards the ancient cultural values of the country and it is the only party that respects the ‘rishi’ tradition.