Breaking News: Twitter temporarily suspends Rahul Gandhi’s account

New Delhi: Microblogging website, Twitter on Saturday temporarily suspended the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This was revealed by Congress party through its official social media handle.

‘Shri @RahulGandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration. Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!’, tweeted Congress.

Earlier, Twitter had taken down Rahul Gandhi’s tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of the minor who was raped and murdered in Delhi. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also issued notice to Twitter asking it to take action against Rahul Gandhi’s account.