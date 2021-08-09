BSF detains two Bangladeshi women near border

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) detained two Bangladeshi women near the India-Bangladesh border in Jeetpur, West Bengal. The women were trying to illegally enter Bangladesh by crossing the border.

The 99 Battalion of BSF detained the women after getting specific information from its intelligence department. The women were handed over to the police in Bagdah in North 24 Parganas.

‘They came to India at the behest of their friends, but the friends tried to push them into prostitution’, said a BSF official.

One of the women had reached India at the behest of an online friend, but e held her captive and forced her into prostitution. She managed to escape and was returning to Bangladesh with the help of an unknown Indian tout who allegedly paid Rs 1000 to a broker. The second lady came to India with the help of a Bangladeshi friend who took her to Delhi and was planning to sell her to a broker, but she managed to escape. Both ladies met in Kolkata and decided to return to their country.

‘The Border Security Force is taking strict steps to prevent the heinous crime like human trafficking on the Indo-Bangladesh border. Consequently, some people and brokers are being caught. During interrogation, it has come to the fore that poor and innocent girls are being lured into the love trap and taken under the pretext of getting them work in India, they are pushed into the quagmire of prostitution. Once they enter this swamp, they find it difficult to come out as they find that all the ways are closed. To put a tight rein on such criminals, the BSF has deployed Anti Human Trafficking Units that are working day and night to save the future of innocent girls’, said 99 Battalion’s Commanding Officer Ravi Kant.

Earlier a week ago, 21 minor girls were rescued from a red light area in Kulti in Paschim Bardhaman district. The girls had allegedly been trafficked from outside the state.