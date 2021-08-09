Snake Found Onboard IndiGo Flight at Kolkata Airport

Kolkata: After a snake was spotted onboard a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight, panic broke out at the Kolkata Airport. According to reports, the serpent was discovered before the flight to Mumbai was scheduled to depart. Thankfully, many passengers had not yet boarded the plane.

The plane, which had just arrived from Raipur at Kolkata airport, was parked in a secluded bay area when the incident occurred. The snake was discovered wrapped around a baggage belt inside the plane by a baggage handler. As soon as the news was received, ground staff cleared the area and informed airport authorities, after which forest department officials were summoned and the snake was taken away for rehabilitation.

A Twitter user shared a video of the incident and wrote, ‘Perhaps the snake wanted an @IndiGo6E flight as a belated 15th birthday offer yesterday. Thankfully, taken away by the Kolkata forest department. But just look at the speed.’

Perhaps the snake wanted an @IndiGo6E flight as a belated 15th birthday offer yesterday. Thankfully, taken away by the Kolkata forest department. But just look at the speed : ? ? pic.twitter.com/5oKg7zBcUX — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) August 6, 2021

An official confirmed that the massive reptile was a non-poisonous rat snake after it was apprehended. Authorities believe the snake entered the plane while the luggage was being unloaded from the flight after it arrived from Raipur.

Passengers scheduled to board the Mumbai-bound flight were transferred to another plane, according to the report.