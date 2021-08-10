Esther Anil wears dress weighing much more than her body weight for photoshoot

Esther Anil, a teen actress, is well known throughout South India for her roles as the protagonist Mohan Lal’s younger daughter in ‘Drishyam’ and its sequel, as well as her roles as Venkatesh’s daughter in the Telugu versions of the two films and with Kamal in the Tamil version ‘Papanasam.’

Esther has a large following on Instagram, with nearly nine lakh followers, and she regularly posts photos and videos that receive a lot of likes. Her most recent appearance is in a stunning purple gown that turns heads.

‘Can you believe I’m wearing a gown that weighs 58 kg? I mean, my weight is what 44kg?! The moment they brought the gown into the room, I stood there with my mouth wide open. It was justtt WOWWW at first sight. It took them 30 days to make this beauty. I am sure so much passion and love were put into making it. Great work Manesh and Remy,’ the young actress wrote alongside the photos.

The heavy dress sits pretty on Esther and fans also approve as they have showered close to a lakh and fifty thousand likes for the pic and still counting.