Intex Launches Its flagship First WebOS TV

Intex Technologies, a Leading Indian brand in Consumer Durables, Smart & I.T. Accessories, has launched its first WebOS based 4k UDH TV. It will be available in two sizes – 50 inches and 55 inches to give a unique viewing experience to its consumers. These new Smart tvs are powered with WebOS, a sophisticated user interface and Dolby Audio which gives a cinema-like outstanding experience for the viewers.

The TV comes with a Magic Remote with a smart voice control feature which gives a unique and ‘easy to navigate’ experience to viewers. The remote is great to hold and can be connected to other gadgets to convert it into a universal remote, setting the user free from using separate remotes for other connected gadgets such as DVD player, Sound Bar, home theatre etc. As a part of the promise to bring innovative technology in the offerings, this range has been launched for consumers who wish to upgrade to a premium smart LED TV. Adding sophistication to the aesthetics, this range has a bezel-less display in a sleek frame with a 96% screen to body ratio.

The Smart TV promises deeper blacks and more precise colours with natural bright shades. The range will be available across India through the company’s dealer network as well as on their eCommerce website.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Keshav Bansal, Director – Intex Technologies India Ltd said ‘This has been our endeavour always to bring the globally acclaimed technologies in our products and I am delighted to announce the launch of this range. Through this launch, we have tried to bring a better viewing experience to our consumers who look forward to experiencing world level entertainment in terms of the smart user interface, picture quality and ultimate sound. I am confident that this will be received very well amongst the Indian consumers’.