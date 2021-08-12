Afghanistan replaces Army chief

Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani replaced the army chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai. Mohammad Ahmadzai was appointed as the army chief in June. The head of the Afghan National Army’s special-operations command, Maj. Gen. Haibatullah Alizai, took command as the new overall army chief. The decision was announced as the country’s army failed to block the Taliban militants.

‘General Hibatullah Alizai, the commander of the Special Operations Corps, was appointed as the chief of army staff, replacing General Wali Ahmadzai, officials confirmed’, a tweet by TOLO News read.

Taliban terrorists had captured 9 provincial capitals of the country in the last six days. At present, 65% of the country is controlled by the militants.