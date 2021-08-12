Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russia

Moscow: A helicopter with 16 people on board, including 13 tourists, crashed in Kamchatka in Russia. The chopper operated by Vityaz-Aero company landed near Lake Kuril in the Kronotsky nature reserve. 9 people were rescued by the rescue team.

‘There were three crew members and 13 passengers on board. Nine people have been found, they are all alive’, said the local authority in a statement.

Kamchatka peninsula is popular a tourist destination in Russia. It is more than 6,000 km east of Moscow and about 2,000 km west of Alaska.

Earlier, in July, all 28 people on board of Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop died in a crash in Kamchatka.