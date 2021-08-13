DH Latest NewsDH NEWSCelebrities DHCinemaLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesImagesNewsEntertainmentMobile Apps

‘Boycott Radhika Apte’ trends on Twitter after her leaked pics from Parched go viral

Aug 13, 2021, 11:37 pm IST

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte, who has made a name for herself in the OTT world with a number of films and series, was recently embroiled in controversy after old photos from her film Parched emerged online.

The photos show the actress in a private moment, which did not sit well with the Twitterati, who jump the gun on any opportunity they get, even if it is a little one. The hashtag ‘boycott Radhika Apte’ has been trending on social media after fans discovered her naked images from the film.

Majority of them expressed dissatisfaction with Bollywood films, accusing of ‘insulting’ and ‘damaging’ the country’s culture. Take a look at what they said:

Parched, directed by Leena Yadav, is a film about four women from a Gujarat village who discuss social ills such as child marriage, the practice of taking dowry, marital rape and cruelty. It also starred Tannishtha Chatterjee, Surveen Chawla, Adil Hussain in addition to Apte.

On the professional front, Radhika Apte is set to feature alongside Rajkumar Rao in Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling.

