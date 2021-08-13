‘Boycott Radhika Apte’ trends on Twitter after her leaked pics from Parched go viral

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte, who has made a name for herself in the OTT world with a number of films and series, was recently embroiled in controversy after old photos from her film Parched emerged online.

The photos show the actress in a private moment, which did not sit well with the Twitterati, who jump the gun on any opportunity they get, even if it is a little one. The hashtag ‘boycott Radhika Apte’ has been trending on social media after fans discovered her naked images from the film.

Majority of them expressed dissatisfaction with Bollywood films, accusing of ‘insulting’ and ‘damaging’ the country’s culture. Take a look at what they said:

WE SHOULD UNITE TO PROTECT OUR CULTURE ? #BoycottRadhikaApte — Anil Sharma ?? (@AnilSharma4BJP) August 13, 2021

Their movies are so bad that I can't even put a photo video. The issue is that they have spread obscenity, boycott them in the interest of the country.#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/cQlW4dGLOy — Its_vikrama_Aditya?? (@vskutwal7) August 13, 2021

Bollywood make movies that degrade the Indian culture.#BoycottRadhikaApte — ??? ?????? ?? (@srishirajIND) August 13, 2021

FOR MONEY RADHIKA IS SPOILING CULTURE VIA NUDE SCENES ?#BoycottRadhikaApte@beingarun28 — Anuj Tyagi?????? (@ANUJTY001) August 13, 2021

That is the meaning of Bollywood. Insulting Vedic Sanatan Dharma Sanskrit tradition, culture.#BoycottRadhikaApte — Lilam Mandal (@LilamMandal) August 13, 2021

Radhika Apte Is Working Against Indian Culture .#BoycottRadhikaApte — DD Patel (@DDPatel9) August 13, 2021

Actor Radhika Apte has said her role in Parched came at a time when she "needed" it. She also remembered the time when a nude video went viral and reports claimed it was her in the video. The clip was from Radhika's film Clean Shaven and We demand government #BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/HFVRDmc9cf — Aniket Kadam (@MeenaKadam7) August 13, 2021

Parched, directed by Leena Yadav, is a film about four women from a Gujarat village who discuss social ills such as child marriage, the practice of taking dowry, marital rape and cruelty. It also starred Tannishtha Chatterjee, Surveen Chawla, Adil Hussain in addition to Apte.

On the professional front, Radhika Apte is set to feature alongside Rajkumar Rao in Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling.