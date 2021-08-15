Enforcement Directorate arrests CA in 3,269 crore bank fraud case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained a chartered accountant in connection with a bank fraud involving Shakti Bhog Foods Limited that totaled Rs 3,269 crore. Raman Bhuraria, the accused, was detained for allegedly assisting and participating in the bank fraud.

According to sources, he was detained after a municipal court in Delhi denied him anticipatory release. Raman has been sent to ED custody till August 20.

The ED searched numerous sites related to Raman and confiscated certain papers and digital evidence besides detaining him.

On the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Probe (CBI) against Shakti Bhog Foods Limited and others for criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct, the ED launched a money-laundering investigation.

‘The allegations against the accused include his active assistance and involvement in the bank fraud by way of round-tripping through related entities. Siphoning of the funds was being done through fictitious sale and purchase through various dummy entities,’ ED officials said.