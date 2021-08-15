Riteish Deshmukh gets emotional on father Vilasrao Deshmukh’s death anniversary, shares post

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his social media handle to pen a heartfelt note for his dad and former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh on his death anniversary.

Sharing a throwback video on Instagram, the actor wrote: ‘Miss you every day PAPPA!! #vilasraodeshmukh.’ In the video, Riteish can be seen putting his hand through a sleeve of his father’s kurta and recalling his warmth and love.

He also posts another video and said: ‘I talk to you every day Pappa, I know you hear me. #vilasraodeshmukh’

Genelia too expressed her love for her late father-in-law. Sharing a picture of her husband and father-in-law, Genelia added: ‘I know this is the look, you have on all of us, wherever you are because our loved ones never ever really leave us, they keep loving us, looking after us, showing us the right path and for me it’s the highest form of love, to just be able to feel it even when you don’t see it…We Miss You Papa…I’m sure you are spreading your charm, wherever you are.’