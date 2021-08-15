The void will never be filled: Mandira Bedi on late husband’s birth anniversary

Actress Mandira Bedi on Sunday took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming note for her late spouse Raj Kaushal on his 50th birth anniversary.

Sharing a picture of herself with Raj on Instagram, Mandira wrote: ’15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day and Raj’s Birthday… Happy Birthday, Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did… The gaping void will never be filled (heartbreak emoji) Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. (folded hands) Peaceful and surrounded by love.’

As soon as the post being shared, Mandira’s pals from the industry including Gul Panag, Hansika Motwani, Shakti Mohan, Mouni Roy, Vishal Dadlani and Rohit Roy dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Raj Kaushal died at the age of 49 after suffering a heart attack on June 30. The filmmaker had helmed movies such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo.

Mandira and her children held a special prayer at their house in July, one month after Raj’s death. A photo of Mandira, Vir and Tara praying together became viral on the internet. Mandira also had shared a post celebrating Tara’s birthday on Instagram. The couple had adopted her a year back.