Uttar Pradesh police arrests man from Chennai for videos criticizing Prime Minister

Chennai: Uttar Pradesh police arrested a man living in Chennai for posting videos criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. The accused identified as Manmohan Mishra, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh has moved to Chennai 35 years ago.

‘Manmohan works as an agent to procure PAN and Adhar cards. He is said to be very active on social media and often posts videos on YouTube criticizing the BJP-led Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’, said a UP police official.

As per police, a complaint was registered against Manmohan for making ‘derogatory’ remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his YouTube channel. He also called the Prime Minister a mafia head and accused him of destabilising the country

He was taken to Uttar Pradesh after a magistrate court granted a transit warrant.