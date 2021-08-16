Dia Mirza shares glimpse of her son celebrating Independence Day

Mumbai: The cuteness of Dia Mirza and her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi has taken over social media. Dia shared an adorable photo of her baby boy. On the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence Day, Avyaan held on to an Indian flag.

Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, Dia Mirza’s son, is very adorable. Avyaan was born on May 14 of this year. Dia has been sharing sneak peeks into her days with her baby since then. She shared a photo of Avyaan holding an Indian flag on Sunday (August 15). While his face was not visible, the netizens did get a glimpse of his tiny hands.

‘May you always be Azaad Avyaan #IndependenceDay #Freedom (sic),’ she wrote along with the picture.

Dia Mirza wrote a detailed post about how her son Avyaan was born prematurely. Avyaan was born on May 14 prematurely. In a lengthy post on social media, Dia thanked the medical staff who took care of the child. Part of the post read, ‘These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU (sic).’

On February 15, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai.