Kabul International Airport witnesses chaotic scenes as thousands attempt to flee country: Video

Kabul: The Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is witnessing chaotic scenes as thousands of people are trying to flee the country. As per reports, at least five people were killed in a firing by US forces. The US forces fired into the air to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, the civilian side of Hamid Karzai International Airport was closed until further notice and the airspace in Kabul has been released to the military.

Several air carriers has suspended services to and from Kabul. Air India cancelled its Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight that was scheduled to operate on Monday. Vistara’s flights from Delhi to London have stopped using Afghanistan airspace. FlyDubai and Emirates also suspended flights to the Afghan capital.

Video: Footage taken aboard a KamAir plane bound for Istanbul sitting at #Kabul airport on Sunday night. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/W5qSd0GWj2 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021

On Monday, the Taliban militants had officially declared that war was over as they captured Kabul. The insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday and also announced that they will declare a new ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country and now thousands of people are trying to leave the country.

This is, perhaps, one of the saddest images I've seen from #Afghanistan. A people who are desperate and abandoned. No aid agencies, no UN, no government. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/LCeDEOR3lR — Nicola Careem (@NicolaCareem) August 16, 2021