Two men arrested for allegedly throwing slippers at doctor in Kerala

Kerala: A few days after a video of a man attacking a doctor in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district went viral, another doctor in the same area was reportedly assaulted. The incident occurred at Gokulam Medical Centre in Attingal. On the night of August 14, two males reportedly mistreated and assaulted a female doctor at the hospital. The men verbally harassed the doctor and hurled slippers at her, according to police.

Sebin and Anas, both Attingal locals, came to the hospital for treatment when one of them got hurt. These men were apparently drunk and hurled abuses at the doctor after she allegedly ordered one of them to remove his shoes before entering a sterile location within the hospital. Thereafter, the men threw slippers at the doctor.

The two were apprehended by Attingal police on Sunday morning.

‘One of the men was injured and was taken to the procedure room for treatment. Since it was a sterile area, the doctor asked him to remove his footwear. He started to shout and abuse the doctor verbally. The miscreant even went on to throw his slipper at the doctor, but it landed on the nurse. When we called police to the spot they ran away,’ an official of the hospital stated.

‘The incident was very traumatising for the young doctor,’ the official added.