Commodity Market: Gold price rises marginally

Mumbai: Gold and silver prices today edged higher in Indian markets. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures were up 0.2% to Rs 47,374 per 10 gram. Silver rates rose 0.37% to Rs 63,462 per kg. Gold price is still down by Rs 9,000 from last year’s high of Rs 56,200. In the previous session, gold had ended flat while silver had dipped 0.5%.

The price of sovereign gold surged marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 35,440, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4430, up by Rs 10.

In the international market, the price of spot gold rose 0.3% to US dollar 1,791.67 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.3% to US dollar 1,793.30.