Rajasthan woman sedates ‘abusive’ husband to give electric shock

Rajasthan: A 25-year-old woman allegedly drugged her husband to give him electric shocks as she was distressed by his abusive behavior. Officials said that the husband is currently being treated at a government hospital in Bikaner.

According to sub-inspector Manak Lal of Churu’s Sardar Sahar police station, Mahendra Dan (32), who is being treated at PBM hospital in Bikaner, stated in his complaint that his wife tried to murder him on August 12th.

Dan claimed his wife came with dinner at about 9 pm after he returned from work. Following the meal, he lost consciousness and awoke to electric shocks late at night. The woman wrapped her hands in polythene bags and tied electrical wires to his legs so she could electrocute him.

Dan was knocked out again by the shocks. When he awoke the next day, he said his father and brother informed him that his wife had contacted them late at night about 2 am and said he had received an electric shock. He informed authorities that his legs were burned and he was tied to the bed.

Also Read: Half-burnt body of 18-year-old boy found at girlfriend’s house in Ghaziabad

The woman stated to authorities during the preliminary inquiry that her husband is an alcoholic who used to abuse her. She said her brother had just visited them and her husband and brother had gotten into a furious dispute after both of them got drunk.

The woman also added that she was sick of the daily abuses and planned to electrocute him. The police said no arrests have been made in the case and an investigation is ongoing.