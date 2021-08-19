‘Taliban will set an example of Islamic Welfare State’:Jamaat-e-Islami Hind praises Taliban

New Delhi: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has praised Taliban for capturing power in Afghanistan. Syed Sadatullah Husaini, national president of JIH claimed that Taliban will restore peace and order in Afghanistan.

’20 years ago, the overthrow of the Afghan government through military action, the brutal atrocities on innocent civilians by colonial and imperialist forces, the series of bombings and raids on its cities and the constant attempts to impose the will of foreign powers on the Afghan people is a reprehensible chapter of recent history. It is gratifying to note that the perseverance and struggle of the Afghan people resulted in the withdrawal of the imperialist forces from their country’, said Sadatullah Husaini.

Also Read: Kuwait lifts entry ban for Indians

‘The Taliban have the opportunity to present to the world a practical example of the benevolent and merciful system of Islam. We would like to draw their attention to the fact that Islam is the advocate of peace and well-being. It gives freedom of belief. The protection of the lives and property of all human beings, including minorities, is of paramount importance to Islam. Islam is also very sensitive about women’s rights. We hope that the new rulers of Afghanistan will strictly adhere to these teachings of Islam and set an example before the world of an Islamic Welfare State where everyone is free from fear and terror and lives a peaceful and prosperous life with equal opportunity to flourish and prosper’, he added.