‘Who will win Uttar Pradesh?’: Latest survey results released

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may win the upcoming assembly elections in the state, as per a survey conducted by Asianet News and Jan Ki Baat.

As per the survey, 48% of its respondents said will vote for Yogi.36% preferred Akhilesh Yadav.

Yogi Adityanath was made the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017. BJP won 312 seats and Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party win 47 and 19 seats respectively.

The elections in the state are likely to be held in February next year. The term of the present Uttar Pradesh assembly will expire on March 14,2022.