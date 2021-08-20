Covid-19: State government imposes prohibitory order in a district

Jaipur: Rajasthan state government imposed prohibitory order under the Section 144 of the CrPC in Dholpur district. The decision was taken as a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases were reported in the district. The prohibitory order will come into force from Friday.

‘Section 144 CrPC imposed in Dholpur district, Rajasthan in wake of COVID-19 situation. Organizing of public, social, political, entertainment, educational, cultural & religious gatherings/processions/festivals will not be allowed. This will come into effect from 20th August’, the government order reads.

Earlier last month, the government had lifted the weekend curfew and announced several relaxations in the Covid-19 curbs.

On Thursday, only 12 coronavirus positive cases were reported in the state. With new positive cases, the number of active cases rose to 153. No death was reported. Among the fresh cases, four each were reported from Alwar and Jaipur and one each from Bharatpur, Bikaner, Dholpur and Pali.