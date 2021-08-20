State government lifts Sunday lockdown

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh state government lifted the lockdown imposed on Sunday. The decision was taken during a meeting of CM’s ‘Team-9’ on Friday.

Earlier on August 11, the state government had introduced partial relaxations in the two-day weekly closure of shops and commercial establishments. The government also allowed movement of public on Saturdays from 6 am-10 pm.

The daily number of cases are declining in the state for past many days. 65 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 17,08, 562. Eleven fresh cases were reported from Lucknow, seven from Varanasi, five from Allahabad, four each from Kanpur Nagar and Gautam Budhnagar, among others. The death toll stands at 22,765. Two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.