World Athletics U20 Championship: India’s Amit Khatri writes new history, wins silver

Nairobi: Indian athlete Amit Khatri wrote a new history by winning a silver medal in the 10,000m race walking at the World Athletics U20 Championship in Nairobi. Amit completed the race in 42 minutes 17.94 seconds.

Heristone Wanyonyi of Kenya won the gold medal in 42 minutes 10.84 seconds. Spain’s Paul McGrath won the bronze medal in 42.26.11 minutes.

‘Amit Kumar wins silver in 10000m Race Walk with a time of 42:17.94 at the #WorldAthleticsU20 in Nairobi. This is the 1st time India has won a medal in Race Walking and 2 medals in a single edition of the Championships. Many congratulations Champ!’, tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Earlier, the 4x400m mixed relay team comprising of Bharat Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil won bronze medal.