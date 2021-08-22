Indian embassy issues travel advisory on carrying medicines to this country

Doha: Indian Embassy in Qatar has issued a travel advisory on carrying medicines to the country. The Embassy urged all Indian passengers to be cautious while doing so.

The Indian Embassy warned that it is prohibited to carry medicines which contain narcotics or psychotropic substances to Qatar. Violating this will lead to arrest and jail sentence. These include medicines like Lyrica, Tramadol, Alprazolam (Xanax), Diazepam (Valium), Zolam, Clonazepam, Zolpidem, Codeine, Methadone, Pregabalin. Passengers can check the Indian Embassy website to know the full list of medicines. https://www.indianembassyqatar.gov.in/users/assets/pdf/innerpages/Substances-in-schedule.pdf

All medicines that are not banned and meant for personal consumption should have proper prescription from a recognized doctor from a reputed hospital. A passenger can carry medicines for a period of 30 days only.