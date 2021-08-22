Salman Khan’s look from Tiger 3 leaked. See pics

New Delhi: Last week, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif jetted off to Russia for the shoot of their film ‘Tiger 3’, and now photos from the set have leaked and have left the internet buzzing. Salman can be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. In the latest photos, the actor sports a long orange mustache and orange hair. In the photo, Katrina Kaif is not visible.

On the sets of the movie, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan was also photographed standing next to uncle Salman. He wore a black tracksuit.

See pics:

The third installment of the popular Tiger franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The first two films -’Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively. Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist in Tiger 3.

Salman is scheduled to return to India in October after completing the schedule of the film in Russia, which is expected to wrap up in September.

Apart from Tiger 3, the actor will also be seen in Farhad Samji’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ opposite Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Antim – The Final Truth’ along with brother-in-law Ayush Sharma. Salman has also done a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathan’.