State government extends Covid curfew

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew in the state by another week, till August 31. Last week, the state had re-imposed a seven-day long curfew, till 17 August

‘COVID curfew to remain in force in the State from 6 am of August 17 to August 24, 6 am; vaccination exercise to continue during the curfew’, said an order issued by the government.

Also Read: Two passengers evacuated from Afghanistan test Covid positive

As per the new guidelines, only 50 persons will be allowed in weddings and funerals. But the attendees must produce a negative RT-PCR, TrueNat/CBNAAT/RAT COVID report not earlier than 72 hours of the event. Social, political gatherings remain prohibited till further order.

Fully vaccinated air/bus/train passengers arriving in the state are exempted from carrying a negative RT-PCR/RAT/TrueNat/CBNAAT coronavirus test report. However, the people from other states will have to register themselves on smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in.