Two passengers evacuated from Afghanistan test Covid positive

New Delhi: Two passengers who landed in Delhi from Afghanistan were tested positive for Covid-19. The infected were among the second batch of 146 Indian nationals evacuated in four different flights via Doha , the Qatar capital .

‘Two people coming from Afghanistan have been found COVID positive. They have been sent to LNJP (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan) Hospital’, Rajendra Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate told news agency ANI.

Out of the second batch of Indian evacuees, 104 people were brought back on a Vistara flight, 30 by a Qatar Airways flight and 11 of them returned by an Indigo flight, while one person returned by an Air India flight. On Sunday, 392 people were evacuated from Afghanistan including two Afghan lawmakers and two Nepalese nationals. They were brought to Delhi in three different flights.

Earlier in last week, 150 Indians including Indian ambassador Tandon, Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel were evacuated using a C 17 plane of IAF. Nearly 40 staffers from Kabul were also evacuated on another flight.

The United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces who control the operation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul has allowed India to operate two flights daily to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Afghanistan.