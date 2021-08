India Vs England 3rd Test: Possible playing XI

London: The third of the five Tests between India and England will begin on Wednesday at Headingley in Leeds. India is leading the series by 1-0. India won the second test by beating the hosts by 151 runs. The first test ended in a draw.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing 11:

INDIA Playing 11:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja/R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

ENGLAND Playing 11:

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood/ Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson

Also Read: Three gulf countries ban Bollywood film ‘Bell Bottom’ starring Akshay Kumar

IND vs ENG Test Series: Squads:

India:

Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-Keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-Keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Suryakumar Yadav (yet to join), Prithvi Shaw (yet to join)

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla

England:

Joe Root (Captain), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Jos Buttler (Wicket-Keeper), Mark Wood, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (Wicket-Keeper), Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton