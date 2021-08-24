Union government launches facility to book Covid vaccination slot on WhatsApp: Know how to book

New Delhi: The Union government has launched a new facility to book Covid-19 vaccination slots by using WhatsApp. This was announced by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Here’s how to book a COVID-19 vaccination slot using WhatsApp:

1. Add +919013151515 to your phone contact list or simply visit http://wa.me/919013151515

2. On WhatsApp, type ‘Book Slot’ and send to this number.

3. Verify six-digit OTP that you will receive on your phone number.

4. Choose your preferred date, location, pin code and choice of COVID-19 vaccine.

5. Your COVID-19 vaccination slot will be confirmed.

At present, people either had to book their vaccination slots through the CoWIN portal or walk-in registration.

Vaccinated people can also download their vaccination certificates through WhatsApp. This was launched earlier this month.

Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes. ? Send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

? Verify OTP

?Follow the steps Book today: https://t.co/HHgtl990bb — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 24, 2021

Here’s how to get COVID-19 vaccination certificate on WhatsApp:

1. Save contact number: +919013151515.

2. Open WhatsApp and type and send ‘covid certificate’ to this number.

3. Enter OTP.

4. Your COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be displayed on your mobile screen.