Union government launches facility to book Covid vaccination slot on WhatsApp: Know how to book

New Delhi: The Union government has launched a new facility to book Covid-19 vaccination slots by using WhatsApp. This was announced by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
Here’s how to book a COVID-19 vaccination slot using WhatsApp:
1. Add +919013151515 to your phone contact list or simply visit http://wa.me/919013151515
2. On WhatsApp, type ‘Book Slot’ and send to this number.
3. Verify six-digit OTP that you will receive on your phone number.
4. Choose your preferred date, location, pin code and choice of COVID-19 vaccine.
5. Your COVID-19 vaccination slot will be confirmed.
At present, people either had to book their vaccination slots through the CoWIN portal or walk-in registration.
Vaccinated people can also download their vaccination certificates through WhatsApp. This was launched earlier this month.
Paving a new era of citizen convenience.
Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes.
? Send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp
? Verify OTP
?Follow the steps
Book today: https://t.co/HHgtl990bb
— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 24, 2021
Here’s how to get COVID-19 vaccination certificate on WhatsApp:
1. Save contact number: +919013151515.
2. Open WhatsApp and type and send ‘covid certificate’ to this number.
3. Enter OTP.
4. Your COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be displayed on your mobile screen.
Now you can book your vaccination slot on WhatsApp!
All you have to do is simply send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk, verify OTP and follow these few simple steps.
Visit https://t.co/97Wqddbz7k today! #IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/HQgyZfkHfv
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 24, 2021
