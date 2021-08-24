Upset with in-laws, newlywed woman serves poisonous tea; 18-month-old killed

Uttar Pradesh: A newlywed woman in Bahraich, poisoned five members of her in-law’s family as she didn’t want to live with her husband and wanted to get rid of the whole family. According to authorities, the woman’s sister-in-law’s 18 month -old baby died of poisoning, while four others, including a three-year-old girl, were sent to the hospital. The woman identified as Ankita Jaiswal has been detained and a murder FIR has been registered against her.

SP (Bahraich City) K Gyananjay Singh stated: ‘Ankita Jaiswal did not want to live with her husband or at her in-laws. That is why in order to get rid of them she poisoned the tea on Monday morning. While the husband left without drinking the tea, her brother-in-law Jitendra, father-in-law Pancham, her husband’s cousin sister Shivani and Jitendra’s daughter Srishti fell ill after consuming tea. Her sister-in-law’s 18-month-old son died.’

Also Read: BJP MLA attacks Nitish Kumar for demanding caste-based census

‘An FIR has been registered on Jitendra’s complaint and the woman has been arrested. Forensic analysis of the tea sample has been conducted. The reason behind the entire episode is still under investigation,’ he further said.

As per the police sources, Ankita Jaiswal married Pooran Jaiswal in December but returned to her house shortly afterward. Apparently, on Sunday, she returned to her in-law’s house with the poison, a police officer said.