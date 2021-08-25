Covid-19 Update: Covid cases surge sharply in Kerala, crosses 30,000-mark

Thiruvananthapuram: The daily number of coronavirus infection cases surged sharply in Kerala. On Wednesday, the state reported 31,445 new Covid-19 cases, 215 deaths and 20,271 recoveries. This is for the first time since May 20 that the state is reporting more than 30,000 cases.

On Tuesday, Kerala had recorded 24,296 Covid-19 cases. It was the second time yesterday since May 27 when Kerala had recorded over 24,000 coronavirus cases in a day. On May 27, Kerala’s daily tally stood at 24,166 cases.

Thus, the overall infection tally has reached at 38,83,429 and 19,972 deaths. The total number of recoveries stands at 36,92,628. At present there are 1,70,292 active cases under medical treatment. The test positivity rate (TPR) is at 19.03%.

Also Read: ‘Pinarayi Vijayan clearly failed to protect people’s lives’: Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Among districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number with 4,048 cases, followed by Thrissur (3,865), Kozhikode (3,680), Malappuram (3,502), Palakkad (2,562), Kollam (2,479), Kottayam (2,050), Kannur (1,930) Alappuzha (1,874), Thiruvananthapuram (1,700), Idukki (1,166) Pathanamthitta (1,008) and Wayanad (962).

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India has crossed the 600 million (60 crore) vaccination mark in the country.

Meanwhile, India recorded 37,593 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the country have declined to 3.22 lakh. The death toll has reached 4,35,758. As many as 3,17,54,281 people have recovered from the disease. The total number of vaccine doses administered till date has reached 59,55,04,593.