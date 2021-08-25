‘They want to erase Afghanistan and establish Talibanistan’: Amrullah Saleh

Kabul: Former Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh said that the Northern Alliance led by him are ready for negotiations. Saleh who declared himself the acting President of Afghanistan said this in an exclusive interview given to India Today.

‘We prefer negotiations with the Taliban but these need to be meaningful. The country rejects dictatorship. We want people to have a say. We don’t want the individual identities of the Afghan people to be shattered’, said Saleh. ‘They want to erase Afghanistan and establish Talibanistan’, he added.

‘We are not seeking positions or personal favours. The moral of the people is high. The community has unanimously stood up and the resistance is strong’, informed Saleh.

Talibs aren't allowing food & fuel to get into Andarab valley. The humanitarian situation is dire. Thousands of women & children have fled to mountains. Since the last two days Talibs abduct children & elderly and use them as shields to move around or do house search. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 23, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, he said that the situation in the country is horrific. ‘Since the last two days Talibs abduct children and elderly and use them as shields to move around or do house search. Thousands of women and children have been forced to flee to the mountains’, said the Afghan leader.

That indelible color red in my heart is Afghanistan. Only God will one day evacuate my soul from here but still my remains will reunite with the soil. I own Afghanistan & it owns me. We are one. It speaks to me every day. https://t.co/qYYPYtXO2q — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 23, 2021

The Northern Alliance led by Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Masood now controls the Panjshir Valley. It is the only province which is not under the control of Taliban. Hundreds of Taliban militants are fighting to capture the valley. They had recaptured three districts in northern Afghanistan from the Alliance.