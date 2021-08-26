‘Sexual crimes are on the rise due to the misuse of mobile phones’: Pakistan PM Imran Khan ignites controversy

Lahore: Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan once again ignited controversy by linking sexual assault with the misuse of mobile phones.

‘In the past, the respect women were getting in our country was nowhere to be seen in the world. In the West, women did not get that respect which they used to get here’, claimed Khan.

”Sexual crimes are on the rise due to the misuse of mobile phones. We need to educate our children about the supreme qualities of the Seerat-e-Nabi’, said Imran Khan while addressing Punjab Education Convention in Lahore.

Imran Khan’s statement comes in the wake of a TikTok user from the country alleging that she was harassed and manhandled by a mob on Pakistan’s Independence Day while shooting a clip near the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

Earlier this year, in an interview given to HBO the Pakistan premier had linked the rise in sexual assault cases in the country with women’s dresses. ‘If a woman is wearing skimpy clothes, it will have an impact on the men unless they are robots. It’s common sense’, said Khan.

Later he clarified that his comments were deliberately taken out of context and that he solemnly holds only rapists responsible for rape.