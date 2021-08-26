‘State government aims to double farmers income by 2023-24’: CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government is aiming to become the first State in the country to double farmers income by 2023-24. For this the state government will constitute a committee to improve various agricultural parameters.

‘The Centre is ready to join hands with us for doubling farmers income. We are constituting a committee comprising farmers that will be in constant touch with the Centre to prepare a Karnataka-specific report on farmers’ income, and we will implement it’, said Cheif Minister after a meeting with Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) and Chairman, Empowered Body, Doubling Farmers Income (DFI), Union Ministry of Agriculture.

Also Read: Union government to procure green, black gram from farmers

Bommai said a committee headed by Agriculture Minister BC Patil will be constituted to coordinate with agriculture universities in the State to improve seed, pest and fertilizer management and soil nutrient levels. The government will also set up a ‘Secondary Agriculture Directorate’ for processing all agro-products, including dairy, fishery, horticulture, sericulture and animal husbandry.

According to the DFI Committee’s estimates, the average annual income of agricultural households in Karnataka was Rs 96,718 in 2011-12. It went up to Rs 1,54,399 in 2015-16. The target now is Rs 2,84,888 by 2022-23. Average income of agricultural households in Karnataka is more than the all-India average of Rs 70,118 in 2011-12, which increased to Rs 96,703 in 2015-16.