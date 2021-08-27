Covid-19 Update: India crosses another milestone, administers 1 crore vaccinations

New Delhi: On Friday, the country crossed another milestone by administering 1,00,64,032 vaccine doses. This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of the vaccination drive.

‘ Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success’, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uttar Pradesh has become the top state to administer over 28 lakh doses in the last 24 hours. With this, August is India’s biggest vaccination month crossing 15 crore doses so far. The highest so far was July at 13.45 crore doses. The mass vaccination drive has crossed 62,09,43,580 in the country.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has decided to continue with lockdown on Sunday as the state reported 30,000 plus daily infections for the third consecutive day. On Friday h 32,801 new cases were reported. With 179 new fatalities, the death toll in the state mounted to 20,313. Test positivity rate was recorded at 19.22%. According to the state health bulletin, 1,79,703 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.