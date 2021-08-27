Pakistan chemical factory fire claims 10 lives

At least 10 workers were killed and several others injured in a fire at a chemical factory in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi on Friday, police and a government spokesman said.

The cause of the fire in the congested Mehran Town neighborhood was not immediately known. Firefighters were seen putting out the flames while ambulances continued to transport the wounded to government hospital, according to television footage.

Firefighters almost extinguished the blaze, said Murtaza Wahab, a representative of the provincial government. It was reported that officers had been asked to investigate the cause of the fire and also check whether the owner had installed fire extinguishers.

Many people have set up industries in residential neighbourhoods in contravention of construction standards in Karachi.