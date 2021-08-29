Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli’s house raided, drugs recovered: NCB

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau raided former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli’s house on Saturday (August 28) after actor Gaurav Dixit was arrested in a drug case. Drugs were found at Kohli’s residence.

According to reports from ANI, the actor has been taken to the NCB and questioned about the team. A recent update by NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai), Sameer Wankhede, said, ‘After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office.’

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) says it is conducting a raid on the residence of actor Armaan Kohli in Mumbai (File photo) pic.twitter.com/MtdwsXL7VY — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

#UPDATE | Following a raid, NCB team takes actor Armaan Kohli to its office from his residence in Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office: NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede (File photo) pic.twitter.com/8GlemyLkUn — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

Armaan Kohli has starred in many movies such as Jaani Dushman, Dushman Zamana, Anaam and Aulad Ke Dushman. However, most of his films have flopped, even when he attempted to revive his career with films such as Qahar.

Later, he returned to the limelight as a contestant on Bigg Boss 7. His time on the show is embroiled in controversy as he was accused of physical abuse by his then-housemate Sofia Hayat in the Bigg Boss house.