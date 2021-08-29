IRCTC’s ‘Bharat Darshan’ special train to start today. Read to know more

New Delhi: The IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) will operate a ‘Bharat Darshan’ special tourist train from Sunday, which will cover places like Hyderabad – Ahmedabad – Nishkalank Mahadev Sea Temple – Amritsar – Jaipur – and Statue of Unity. The tour package will end on September 10. IRCTC had shared the information on its Twitter handle on July 30. ‘The World’s Tallest Statue, the holiest pilgrimage centre, the most spectacular palace, the ‘Splendours of India’ are plenty. #Book this 12D/11N train tour package here https://bit.ly/3iM6SPW & discover them all!’ it said.

According to the IRCTC, the Bharat Darshan package is one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tours and it will cover all the important tourist sites in the country.

There is an online booking option for the Bharat Darshan tourist train on the IRCTC website. Bookings can also be made through IRCTC tourist facilitation centres, zonal offices and regional offices.

The boarding points of this special train are Madurai, Salem, Dindigul, Erode, Jolarpettai Karur, Katpadi, MGR Chennai Central, Nellore and Vijayawada and the de-boarding points are Vijayawada, Nellore, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Karur, Dindigul and Madurai.

The Bharat Darshan special tourist train has the following features:

– The special 11 nights/12 days package will cost Rs 11,340 per adult.

– The train trip will be by sleeper class. In addition to travel insurance, tourists will also receive sanitization kits.

– Tourists will need to pay for local transportation, entrance fees to monuments, boating fees and the services of a tourist guide.

– Night stay/fresh up at Dharmashalas/hall on multi-sharing basis.

– Daily tea/coffee in the mornings, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and 1 liter of water.

– Central/state government employees can avail leave travel concession for the these tours.

– Items of a personal nature such as laundry and medicines are excluded from the package.