PM Modi inaugurates renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh

New Delhi: On Saturday (August 28, 2021), Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial, expressing that it is a place that inspired innumerable revolutionaries. It is the responsibility of every nation to preserve its history, the Prime Minister said during the virtual event. ‘Our history teaches us a lot and shows us the way forward. We’ve seen scenes similar to the Jallianwala Bagh incident during the Partition,’ he said.

‘Jallianwala Bagh is the place that gave courage to an innumerable number of revolutionaries like Sardar Udham Singh and Bhagat Singh to sacrifice their lives for the freedom of the nation,’ PM Modi added.

Renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak being dedicated to the nation. https://t.co/qvgSvFD422 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2021

He revealed that the Centre is also re-modeling every historical monument related to India’s independence, like Jallianwala Bagh. The Prime Minister said that India will also construct its first interactive gallery dedicated to Chandra Shekhar Azad in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Four museum galleries have been created through the adaptive reuse of redundant and underused buildings, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. Using a combination of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculpture, the galleries tell the story of the events that unfolded in Punjab during that time.

There is also a Sound and Light show to showcase the events of April 13, 1919.