State extends Covid restrictions till Sept 15

Kolkata: In West Bengal, the government on Saturday extended COVID restrictions until September 15 while granting additional relaxations.

According to the state government order, coaching centers can reopen with 50% seating capacity. District administrations, police authorities and local authorities have been asked to observe these directives strictly. The order will take effect on September 1.

In the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, the government imposed restrictions on May 16 which were prolonged regularly until August 30. The state government opened theatres and swimming pools with 50% capacity earlier on August 13.

Additional relaxation:

– Coaching centers for competitive examinations may remain open with 50 percent capacity at a time, following COVID’s appropriate protocols and regularly sanitizing the buildings.

– The movement of people and vehicles on the streets is strictly forbidden between 11 pm and 5 am except in the case of health services, law enforcement, essential commodities, including agricultural product and other emergency services.

– The wearing of masks, the maintaining of physical distance and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times.

– Employers/ management bodies/ operators/ supervisors of all business establishments and work places are responsible for ensuring that COVID safety measures are applied including regular sanitization of work areas, vaccination of all employees and compliance with the regulations of COVID. Work from home should be encouraged as far as possible.