UAE Golden Visa: Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship issues new update

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in UAE announced that all residents who are eligible for the UAE Golden Visa can now submit their application through the ICA UAE smart application. Applicants will be charged Dh50 for the service.

The applicants will receive a text message and an e-mail from concerned authorities, confirming the receipt of the application and its progress, and the permission to enter via e-mail. The application will be cancelled automatically after 30 days if it is rejected due to inadequate information or failure to submit all the required documents.

Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.