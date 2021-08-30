Breaking news: Avani Lekhara becomes 1st Indian woman to win gold in Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo: Avani Lekhara, Indian paralympic shooter, created history at the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday (August 30) as she became the first woman from the country to bag a paralympic gold medal. In the women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event, Avani defeated China’s Zhang Cuiping (silver) and Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik (bronze).

In Tokyo, Avani also equalled the world record in the women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 category with her gold medal-winning performance. With a world record-equaling total of 249.6, the 19-year-old set a new Paralympic record.

She is the fourth Indian to win a Paralympic gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016), and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

Shooters in the SH1 Rifle category can hold a gun with their arms. They have disabilities in their legs, such as amputations or paraplegia. While some athletes will compete in a seated position, others will compete in a standing position.