Private security firm Blackwater founder exploits misery of Afghan people, charges US dollar 6500 for a flight ticket

Kabul: US administration criticized US billionaire Erik Prince for exploiting the misery of Afghan people. Prince, the former CEO and founder of US security firm, Blackwater has been selling flight tickets of a chartered flight from Afghanistan at US dollar 6500.

‘I don’t think any human being who has a heart and soul would support efforts to profit off of people’s agony and pain if they’re trying to depart a country and fearing for their lives’, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Prince, who is a former US Navy SEAL officer, had justified the extra cost for transporting people trapped inside their homes to the airport.

In 2014, four Blackwater contractors were convicted of killing 17 Iraqi civilians in a 2007 massacre. Prince renamed the Blackwater security company and sold it in 2010, but he recently opened a company called Blackwater USA, which sells ammunition, silencers, and knives.