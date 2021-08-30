Shopkeeper sexually assaults 5 girls in Chennai

Chennai: A shocking case of crime has emerged from Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, where two sisters allegedly allowed a shopkeeper to rape their minor daughters and record videos of the assault as payment for the items they purchased from his shop. He even filmed three friends of the duo’s daughters and raped them.

In this case, the police raided the shop of Perumal (48), following a tip-off that he had banned tobacco products in his store. Police seized a bag of tobacco items and the shopkeeper’s mobile phone during the raid.

The police were shocked when they checked the shopkeeper’s mobile phone, which they seized to get details of tobacco dealers. Nearly 50 videos of children being sexually assaulted by a man were found in the device’s photo gallery. Initially, the police believed that the shopkeeper had downloaded child pornographic content. However, it was later determined that the man seen in the clips was Perumal. Perumal was subsequently picked up by the police. According to a report by The Times of India, he admitted to sexually assaulting the five minors for six months.

The police learned that two sisters — 30 and 28 years old — were also involved in the crime. Both of them have been arrested. The shopkeeper was having an affair with one of them. He was allowed to sexually abuse their daughters and take video of the heinous act in return for the items they purchased from him. Three friends of the children who came to their house to play were also repeatedly raped by the shopkeeper. ‘These three children were too young to tell their parents what was happening… It is a shocking case. If the inspector had not checked his mobile phone, the case wouldn’t have come to light and the man would have abused more children,’ Deputy commissioner Karthikeyan was quoted as saying in the report.