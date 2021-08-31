Indian Ambassador held discussions with Taliban

Doha: Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal held discussion with Taliban leaders. This is the first high level discussion with India and Taliban.

‘Today, Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha. Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up’, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

‘Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner’, it added.

Earlier, senior leader of Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid has said that the group wants to maintain trade, economic and political relations with India. ‘The Taliban won’t allow any other country to be endangered by us. We assure India that our side will not be a threat to them’, said Zabihullah Mujahid.

India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan and has invested nearly 3 billion US dollar for carrying out around 500 projects across the country.